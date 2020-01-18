Cat accidentally euthanized during vet visit
A Texas woman is warning pet owners to be aware when taking their animals to the veterinarian’s office after her car was accidentally euthanized.
Michelle Olson took her eight-year-old cat Sophie to the Suburbia North Animal Hospital in Spring, in the Houston area, for her routine check-up and rabies vaccination, she told KTRK.
Olson said not long after they returned home with the cat, she got a call from the doctor saying they gave her euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine, according to KTRK.
“It was the doctor herself calling saying, ‘Please get Sophie back here immediately, we gave her euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine,’” Olson told the news outlet.
The veterinarian’s office did everything they could to try and save Sophie, but it was too late.
