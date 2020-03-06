Astros single-game tickets are on sale now. Here’s what you need to know before Opening Day weekend

HOUSTON – Houston Astros fans, are you ready to “Orange Out” this 2020 season?

Single-game tickets for the 2020 season went on sale Thursday morning and fans are encouraged to purchase early. Season tickets, mini-plans and suite rentals are still available.

Opening Day weekend historically sells out the quickest, the Astros said in a release.

What is going on during Opening Day weekend?

The Astros will face off the Los Angeles Angels, March 26-29. The first game starts at 6:10 p.m.

Also known as Championship weekend, there will be a series of ceremonies for the Astros from their World Series run last season.

The American League Pennant will be revealed to the public before the start of the game on March 26. While the ring ceremony is set for March 27.

Boo Who? Astros already paying price

Pitcher Justin Verlander will receive the Cy Young award while hitter Yordan Alvarez will receive the Rookie of the Year award.

Silver Slugger award winners Alex Bregman, Zack Greinke and George Springer will receive their trophies during the series finale. Greinke will also receive his Golden Glove award.

Fans will receive several promotional giveaways during Opening Day weekend:

2020 Astros Schedule Magnet (Mar. 26, all fans)

ALCS replica trophy (Mar. 27, all fans)

AL Champions replica rings (Mar. 28, all fans)

Jose Altuve ALCS MVP bobblehead (Mar. 29, all fans)

Fans can come to the stadium starting at 2 p.m. for the Opening Day Street Fest, featuring live music, food trucks and games. A valid game ticket is required to enter.

2020 starts here, with you 🤘



Single Game Tickets are available NOW!



🎟: https://t.co/kgGZveRnl4 pic.twitter.com/zh9hiXlR5t — Houston Astros (@astros) March 5, 2020

Flashback Fridays with jersey giveaways

The Astros will be turning back the clock a decade in a series of “Flashback Fridays,” with the first one on April 17 with the Los Angeles Angels. All attending fans will receive a replica jersey from a certain decade in Astros history.

Here are the following dates for Flashback Fridays:

Jose Altuve ’65-'70 Shooting Star Uniform (Apr. 17, vs. Los Angeles Angels)

Carlos Correa ’72-'74 Shooting Star Uniform (May 29, vs. Boston Red Sox)

Alex Bregman ’84-'86 Rainbow Uniform (Jun. 12, vs. Chicago White Sox)

Justin Verlander ’97-'99 Shooting Star Alternate Uniform (July 24 vs. Cleveland Indians)

Lance Berkman ’00-'01 Black Alternate Uniform (Aug. 7 vs. Toronto Blue Jays)

For other promotions during the 2020 season and to purchase tickets, click here.

This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC.