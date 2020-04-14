‘We’ve got more livin’ to do’: Matthew McConaughey shows how to make face mask with bandana, coffee filter

SAN ANTONIO – Texas actor Matthew McConaughey, err “Bobby Bandito” in his latest PSA, gave a useful tip on how to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram video posted Monday, McConaughey acted as a bounty hunter and showed users how to make a face mask in order to ward off the enemy, the “corona-v.”

He laid down a bandana, folded the top and bottom corners, inserted a coffee filter in the middle, added a rubber band to each side of the bandana and folded the sides in.

“Remember, stay at home, but if you got to go, strap it on like so,” he said.

See the actor’s tutorial in his Instagram video below:

McConaughey has been working with the City of Austin to release videos urging people to practice social distancing.

Days after students at the University of Texas at Austin tested positive for COVID-19 after a spring break trip to Mexico, McConaughey, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhart asked young adults to stay home as much as possible.

“The virus doesn’t spread unless we spread it to each other” McConaughey, the “Minister of Culture" for UT and the city, said in the PSA.

As of Monday, Texas has more than 13,800 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, resulting in 286 deaths, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.