Thousands of Texas nursing home residents, staff have tested positive for coronavirus

Residents of Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Austin have reportedly gotten sick from COVID-19. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

More than 3,000 Texas nursing home residents and staff members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, as well as nearly 400 assisted living facility residents and employees, according to data released Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Among the reported 311 nursing homes with confirmed cases, 3,011 people have tested positive and 490 have died. Another 494 people have recovered, according to the data. At 112 assisted living facilities in Texas with at least one confirmed coronavirus case, 382 staff members and residents have tested positive for the virus, and 95 people have died.

It is unclear how many of the confirmed cases were staff and how many were residents because the data released had conflicting information. The Texas Department of State Health Services did not immediately respond to request for comment. Statewide, 1,272 people have died, but it was unclear late Friday if all of the long-term care facility patients' deaths were included in that larger figure.

The state had previously released only the number of nursing homes with confirmed cases and fatalities, not the number of people who have tested positive.

The state is still not releasing the names of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases. Many families remain in the dark about whether their loved ones in nursing homes are at risk of exposure.

Throughout Texas and across the nation, long-term care centers continue to arise as coronavirus hot spots.

Reported nursing home outbreaks have emerged in Texas City, Lubbock and San Antonio, among other locations, though the data reveals multiple nursing homes with confirmed cases in each public health region, and each region has at least one assisted living facility with a confirmed case.