Rihanna spray-painted anti-Trump messages at Texas’ Cadillac Ranch. His supporters weren’t having it

SAN ANTONIO – Some Texans want Rihanna to know: don’t mess with “the heart of Trump country.”

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump made their way to Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo to paint over messages left by Rihanna over the weekend.

The singer and businesswoman posted images on Instagram of her in front of a car plastered with “F*** Trump” on it.

The post was captioned with “art.” and had the hashtag “#81days,” leading fans to question if the time period points to a new album or the general election, or both. And as of Wednesday, it had more than 3.6 million likes.

But supporters of the Republican president weren’t having any of it.

“Well, I kind of thought it was disrespectful for her to come to our town,” Grady Hodge told Amarillo TV station KAMR. “This is the heart of Trump country.”

“Of course, she had a right to do it. But as you can see, we came out, we and came out with bigger forces because this is Trump country.”

Hodge was among those who spray-painted cars with pro-Trump messages and American flags, outraged over what they called a “classless” display.

“I was mad, I mean, it was classless, it was rude and it really looked like she was hiding anyway ... she covered her face with a hoodie,” Angela Wingate told the station. “If you’re real proud of what you’re doing, do you cover yourself up? No.”

Wingate said the group came together quickly after learning about the post.

The TV station also reported two people were painting over the messages with black paint.

Rihanna on Tuesday published another Instagram post dealing with Trump, this time of a video of the first lady refusing to hold the president’s hand as they exited Air Force One.

“Melania likes art,” the singer captioned, adding the hashtag “#78days.”

*Warning: The following Instagram post contains music with language that some may find offensive.