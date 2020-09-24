U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, who is sick with pneumonia, is released from hospital

U.S. Rep, Ron Wright, R-Arlington, was released from the hospital Monday. Credit: United States Congress

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, a freshman Republican from Arlington, has been released from a Dallas hospital after a bout with pneumonia.

“Upon his recovery from pneumonia, Congressman Wright will resume his duties in Washington and his treatment for cancer,” the press release said.

Wright was admitted to Baylor Medical Center last week. His campaign said had suffered “complications surrounding his treatment.”

Wright announced in July 2019 that he had cancer again and was undergoing radiation treatment. He said at the time that he planned to keep a busy schedule. Earlier this month, he was admitted to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, for treatment before returning to Arlington.

Wright represents the 6th Congressional District, which includes his Arlington political base and stretches south to rural areas that include Waxahachie and Corsicana. He first took office after the 2018 election, after working as the tax assessor-collector for Tarrant County. He replaced former U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, and is running for reelection this fall.

“The Congressman looks forward to returning to work and the campaign trail as soon as possible,” the release said.