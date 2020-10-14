73ºF

WATCH: Massive fire engulfs apartment complex under construction in Katy area

Injuries, cause unknown at this time

Firefighters respond to a massive fire at an apartment construction site in Katy on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Firefighters respond to a massive fire at an apartment construction site in Katy on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (KPRC 2)

Firefighters in Harris County are battling a massive blaze at an apartment complex under construction in Katy.

The fire started Wednesday morning at Partnership Way and Texas 99, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO said the fire is expected to have a “big impact on the area.”

KSAT’s sister station KPRC has reported that the cause of the fire is currently unknown. Any fatalities and injuries are also unknown at this time.

Watch a livestream of the fire from KPRC below:

