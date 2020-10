Los Angeles Dodgers win first World Series since 1988, beating Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to end pandemic-shortened season

Published: October 27, 2020, 11:02 pm

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates after a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Los Angeles Dodgers win first World Series since 1988, beating Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to end pandemic-shortened season.

