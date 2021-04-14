Harris County deputy fatally shoots man holding knife in ‘mental health crisis’

HOUSTON – A Houston area man whose family says had a history of mental illness was fatally shot early Wednesday by a deputy after authorities allege he threatened the officer with a knife.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the man’s home after his wife had called authorities around 1 a.m. because he was in a “mental health crisis," said Assistant Chief Mike Lee.

The deputy was met at the front door by the man, who was armed with a knife and refused to drop it, Lee said.

The deputy shot the man after a stun gun had no effect on him, Lee said.

Lee said the deputy had requested a mental health unit from the sheriff’s office, but it was busy with another call.

“This is an unfortunate situation that we’re seeing too often out here with people in mental health crisis and our deputies and officers encountering them,” Lee said. “This is a very tragic event.”

The 46-year-old man has not been identified by authorities. His family told reporters he had schizophrenia and was bipolar.

Ad

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.