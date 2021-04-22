Walk through an immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Texas this summer

HOUSTON – An immersive art experience that has sold out in cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Toronto is now heading to Texas.

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, which will be in Houston from Aug. 12 through Oct. 10, brings world-renowned artist Van Gogh’s masterpieces to life through animated projections.

According to a spokesperson for the exhibit, 60,600 video frames totaling 90,000,000 pixels and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections are used to bring Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre to life.

“We’ve created a unique and enthralling production that functions beautifully no matter what the parameters,” says Co-Producer, Svetlana Dvoretsky.” It is an honor to bring the arts back into peoples’ lives during these recent challenging times.”

The experience is limited to an hour-long walk-through with timed entry to help keep the experience contactless and adhere to health and safety guidelines. Visitor capacity to the exhibit is also being limited in accordance to local protocols.

Ad

The exhibit will feature a curated selection of images from van Gogh’s 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de Pommes de Terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), according to the spokesperson.

Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation, Immersive Van Gogh vividly brings the celebrated painter’s dreams to life with unprecedented movements in his masterpieces. (Michael Brosilow)

Paintings are being presented in a way that shows how Van Gogh originally saw the scenes, based on moving landscapes and active life which he turned into art.