Texas man accused of torturing kittens had worked as high school teacher before his arrest

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Texas man accused of torturing and killing four kittens had worked as a geometry teacher at a Houston-area high school before his arrest, the school district said.

Graham Reid, 29, of Sugar Land, faces four counts of felony cruelty to non-livestock animals. He was arrested in late April, and the Fort Bend Independent School District said this week that Reid is “no longer employed with the district.”

An arrest warrant says Reid told investigators he “felt powerful” when he tortured his four cats, ranging in age from 4 months to 1 year.

The cats, named Cabbage, Parsnip, Carrot and Broccoli, were all beaten to death, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.

Fort Bend County court documents show the animals suffered injuries like broken teeth, injured paws and cut tails, as well as respiratory issues.

A veterinarian came forward to report the injuries, saying the multiple cases “(didn’t) add up,” KPRC reported. Reid took the cats to the veterinarian and said the animals died at his home, the documents stated.

Reid was arrested April 28 and is next due in court June 14. His attorney, David Hunter, declined to comment on the case.

Fort Bend ISD has issued the following statement to KPRC 2:

We have been made aware of a disturbing animal cruelty allegation against a teacher who is no longer employed with the District. We are unable to comment further as the matter involves an ongoing criminal investigation. Please know the safety and security of our students is our top priority and we are taking steps to safeguard the emotional well-being of our students by making well-trained counselors available to the teacher’s former students.

