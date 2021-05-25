Donald Trump says he'll endorse in likely primary battle for Texas attorney general between Ken Paxton, George P. Bush

Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event in The Woodlands in June 17, 2016.

Former President Donald Trump is planning to make an endorsement in the likely primary battle between Attorney General Ken Paxton and Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

“I like them both very much," Trump said in a statement Tuesday. "I’ll be making my endorsement and recommendation to the great people of Texas in the not-so-distant future."

Bush has said he is "seriously considering" a primary challenge to Paxton and has scheduled a campaign kickoff for an unspecified office on June 2 in Austin. Bush said Monday on Twitter that he spoke with Trump about the race.

Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. Big things coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U5cYFAFlCk — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 24, 2021

Bush and Paxton each have unique histories with Trump. Bush endeared himself to Trump by emerging as the only prominent member of his famous political family to support the former president. Paxton has been one of the most pro-Trump attorneys general — especially in the aftermath of the November election, when he launched a lawsuit challenging Trump's reelection loss in four battleground states.

Trump's statement was first reported by CNN.