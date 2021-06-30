Mostly Cloudy icon
Texas

TribCast, special edition: Our pollsters on how Texans feel about immigration, voting, Greg Abbott and more

Texas Tribune

Ross Ramsey And Michael Rey De Leon

The Texas Capitol on June 10, 2021.
The Texas Capitol on June 10, 2021.

In this edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to pollsters Joshua Blank, James Henson and Daron Shaw about the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll and what voters are thinking about issues argued in the Legislature (and those that will be argued again in special session, like voting laws), immigration and border security, corporate welfare and the pandemic.

Disclosure: The University of Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

