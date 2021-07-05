Pilot killed in crash of small plane near Central Texas airport

KILLEEN, Texas – A man was killed when the small plane he was flying crashed just south of an airport in Central Texas, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Bradley Guy Marzari, 60, of Belton, died in the crash on Sunday in Killeen. The Federal Aviation Administration said Marzari was the only person aboard.

The FAA said the single-engine Focke-Wulf Piaggio FWP-149D crashed just south of Skylark Field Airport.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.