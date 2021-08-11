Live updates: Texas Democrats may face arrests and be forced back to the Capitol after stalling voting restrictions bill

Members voted on a motion by State Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe, to instruct the Department of Public Safety to detain absent members and return them to the House floor until a quorum is present on Aug. 10, 2021.

Setting up what could be a dramatic showdown between House Republicans and Democrats, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan signed 52 civil arrest warrants Tuesday for House Democrats who have persistently refused to show up to the Texas Capitol this summer, blocking the Legislature's ability to move the GOP voting restrictions bill.

Democrats who may be arrested would not face criminal charges or fines and could be brought only to the House chamber. The 52 warrants represent all but 15 Democrats in the lower chamber. Dozens of minority party members fled to Washington, D.C., during the first special session to break quorum.

The civil arrest warrants were signed Tuesday after the House voted overwhelmingly to authorize law enforcement to track down lawmakers absent from the chamber.

Earlier this week, quorum-busting Democrats tried to protect themselves when they sought and were granted a ruling from a state district judge that blocked Gov. Greg Abbott and Phelan from ordering the arrests. But shortly thereafter, the Texas Supreme Court ordered that those missing Democrats could, in fact, be detained by state authorities, overturning the lower court ruling at the request of the governor and House speaker.

The regular legislative session ended in May, with Democrats breaking quorum for the first time this year when they dramatically walked out of the chamber in the final hours of the session, blocking the elections bill. Abbott called the first special session in July — to finish what Republicans started — which led to more than 50 Democrats fleeing to the nation's capital for several weeks to wait out the 30-day session.

Following through on his commitment to call an endless number of special sessions until the elections bill is passed, Abbott called the second special session, which started Saturday. The House has yet to meet its 100-member threshold to start business but has gotten within a handful of members as some Democrats have returned.

House gavels in without quorum and releases members for the day Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:52 a.m.

The House gaveled in on Wednesday without a quorum, yet again.

Speaker Dade Phelan announced the House will stand at ease until 4 p.m. Thursday and members were dismissed.

Democrats in limbo as they learn about arrest warrants Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:29 a.m.

As it did Tuesday, the Texas House also took action during the first special legislative session to authorize arrests for absent Democrats. But at the time, the Democrats were united in Washington, D.C., where Texas law enforcement does not have jurisdiction.

That's less the case this time as a number of House Democrats have returned to Texas but have not come to the House floor to help provide quorum.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Rep. Jon Rosenthal, D-Houston, told the Tribune that he had returned to Texas but declined to provide further details.

He said he had no plans to come to the House floor when it was expected to gavel in at 10 a.m. “I clearly feel very strongly about this issue,” Rosenthal said. “To me, staying out is doing the job of protecting the voting rights of my citizens.”

Speaking shortly after 8:30 a.m., Rosenthal said he was “not sure what to expect exactly” regarding potential arrests. But Rosenthal, who is in his second term, said he has talked to his colleagues and gathered that “this is sort of an extraordinarily rare situation.”

“I’m gonna do what I think is the right thing and have faith, pray a lot, that things in the end will work out,” he said. “I do pray a lot.”

State Rep. Celia Israel, who has said she's back in Austin, said in a statement to The Texas Tribune after Tuesday evening's news that "Texas deserves so much more."

"I didn’t sacrifice my business and my family over the last few weeks to just swing the door open for a civil warrant based on right-wing politics and pandering to 5% of the voters," she said. "It’s sad that it’s come to this."

Another Democrat who has returned is state Rep. Evelina "Lina" Ortega, who says she is home in El Paso but not showing up on the House floor until there is already a quorum or a majority of the Democratic caucus decides to be there.

“I pretty much feel that it’s a shame that the governor and Republicans … are really using the dirtiest tactic available to them,” Ortega said Tuesday evening after the House’s vote to send law enforcement after the absentee Democrats. “To me it’s all about a power grab. I’m glad to stay away and continue to fight them.”

As for whether she is concerned about arrest, Ortega said she believes it would be a “big mistake” by Republicans.

“We’ll see what happens,” she said. — Patrick Svitek and Cassi Pollock

