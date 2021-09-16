4 people, 2 dogs found dead in RV after graphic images posted on social media, Aransas Pass police say

A juvenile male who allegedly posted pictures of his dead relatives and threatened a school in the Aransas Pass area killed himself as officers approached the crime scene, police said.

The Aransas Pass Police Department said they discovered the boy’s body along with the bodies of three other people and two dogs in an RV on Wednesday evening.

Police said they were tracking down the boy after he posted the graphic images of three people who he identified as his family members on social media. It is unclear how they died.

“Further, he threatened to continue violence at an area school,” police said in a news release.

Officers with APPD, Ingleside Police Department and San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office tracked him to an RV where he lived.

When they asked him to exit the RV, he refused. Police said they then heard a single gunshot and a thud of him falling to the floor.

“Entry was made into the RV and (officers) immediately discovered the graphic scene shared over social media,” the release said.

The names and ages of the four people found dead have not been released.

The murder-suicide is still under investigation, and APPD is working with the Aransas Pass Independent School District and the Ingleside Independent School District.

There is no further threat to students or staff, police said.

