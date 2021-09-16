Woman, 75, found stabbed, dead for over a week, Jourdanton Police say

JOURDANTON, Texas – Two women are in custody after police discovered the body of a 75-year-old woman who had been dead for over a week, according to the Jourdanton Police Department.

The body was found in a home the 700 block of Fig Street in Jourdanton around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they were called to do a welfare check on Diane Carpenter after it was reported that she had not been seen for some time.

When police arrived, they spoke with two women who lived in the same house as Carpenter.

Officers said the two women identified as Carpenter’s granddaughter -- Marlena Jaramillo, 25 -- and Carpenter’s daughter, Roberta Carpenter, 49.

The women told officers that Diane Carpenter was on the property and was hurt, police said.

Officers said they entered the house and found Diane Carpenter’s body with a stab wound to her torso. She had been dead for at least a week.

Investigators said Jaramillo admitted to police during an interview that she had stabbed her grandmother in the chest.

Officers said Roberta Carpenter had admitted to knowing about the stabbing and death but did not report it to police.

Jaramillo is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a second-degree felony. Roberta Carpenter is charged with tampering with evidence, a second-degree felony.

Both women are being held in the Atascosa County Jail.

The Texas Rangers are assisting Jourdanton police in the investigation.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.