Watch state Reps. Jeff Leach and Joe Moody discuss lawmakers’ criminal justice work at 9 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

State Reps. Jeff Leach and Joe Moody discuss lawmakers’ criminal justice work at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, has represented House District 67 since 2013 and chairs the House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee. State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, has represented House District 78 since 2009 and is vice chair of the House Calendars Committee.

Ad

Leach and Moody will discuss what criminal justice legislation passed this year — and what work they think is left to do — in an interview with Jolie McCullough, criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune.

The interview begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

If you appreciate reporting like this, you need to be at the all-virtual 2021 Texas Tribune Festival happening now through Sept. 25. Join as big names from politics, public policy and the media share what’s next for Texas and beyond. Explore live and on-demand programming, including dozens of free events, at tribfest.org.