Freshman state Rep. Jasmine Crockett is running for Dallas congressional seat, with Eddie Bernice Johnson’s backing

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett announced Wednesday she is running to succeed U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a fellow Dallas Democrat who announced her retirement four days ago.

Crockett made the announcement during a news conference at Dallas. As it began, Johnson issued a statement endorsing Crockett.

"A vibrant congressional district like TX-30 needs a representative in Washington with high energy, a passion to fight for us, shrewd intelligence, leadership, and an incessant drive. After proudly serving the City of Dallas and Southern sector for 30 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, I firmly believe that Texas State Representative Jasmine Crockett is just the person we need in Congress at this critical time," Johnson said.

Ad

Crockett is a freshman who took office less than a year ago, but she has quickly made a name for herself. She was among the House Democrats who left for Washington, D.C., this summer in protest of Republicans’ priority elections bill — and she was one of the group’s most vocal advocates for holding firm on the quorum bust.

After the quorum was restored in the Texas House, leaving Crockett and some other Democrats frustrated with their colleagues, she helped form the Texas Progressive Caucus to provide an alternative voice to the House Democratic Caucus.

Crockett joins a Democratic primary that already features several candidates. They include Jessica Mason, a Navy veteran and progressive organizer, and Jane Hope Hamilton, a former top staffer for President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign in Texas.

Ad

Johnson announced Saturday that she would not seek reelection in the 30th Congressional District after serving nearly three decades in Congress. The seat is solidly Democratic and stretches from the city of Dallas to the southern edge of the county.

Crockett’s decision to run for Congress opens up her seat next year in House District 100, which is also likely to remain in Democratic hands.