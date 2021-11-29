We’re approaching the anniversary of the 2021 winter storm. Share your story with us.

A mobile home park was covered with snow when a massive winter storm engulfed Texas, causing widespread power and water outages across the state.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the winter storm that knocked out much of the state's power grid and left millions without electricity and water, we want to hear from residents all across the state about how this catastrophic event is still impacting Texans.

The storm killed hundreds, resulted in billions of dollars in property damages, froze much of the state's infrastructure and left some Texans worried about future winters. An analysis by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas found that the power grid is still vulnerable to blackouts this winter even if conditions aren’t as severe. We want you to help us report on the challenges Texans are still facing. Share your story below. We won't use your story without first contacting you.

Ad

Share your story This form requires JavaScript to complete. Powered by Screendoor .

By submitting this information, you are agreeing to our terms of service.