Austin-area man arrested for threatening to kill elections officials in Craigslist post, feds say

A Central Texas man who threatened to kill and “put a bullet in” Georgia election officials was arrested last week, becoming the first case charged by the Election Threats Task Force, the Justice Department said.

Chad Stark, 54, of Leander, posted the election-related threats on Craigslist on the day before the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, breach on the U.S. Capitol, federal authorities said in a news release.

He was arrested Friday in Travis County and charged with one count of communicating interstate threats. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

The Justice Department said the Craigslist post, titled “Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill [Official A] the Chinese agent - $10,000,” called for Georgia residents to ”take back our state.”

“It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A],” the post stated, adding that they will “work our way down” to judges and another person referred to as Official B.

Ad

“It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force we can no longer wait on the corrupt law enforcement in the corrupt courts. If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people,” the post continued. “One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors.. milita up Georgia it’s time to spill blood…. we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears.”

The Justice Department said this is the first case brought by the Election Threats Task Force, which was created to investigate threats against elections and elections officials. It launched in June.

“Today’s arrest confirms the FBI’s commitment in our pursuit of justice against those who choose to threaten violence against anyone participating in our elections,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in the release. “Election workers striving to protect our right to a fair and democratic process deserve nothing less than the utmost safety and assurance they can accomplish their roles without interference.”

Ad

To report a suspected threat against elections workers, call your local FBI office or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). Online complaints can also be filed at tips.fbi.gov.