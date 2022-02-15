Join The Texas Tribune for a virtual event on COVID-19 and higher education

Year 3: COVID and Higher Education Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

From community colleges to flagship universities, the pandemic has dramatically changed the experience of higher education in Texas. Academic institutions have felt their way through virtual learning and shifting safety protocols. Now, as we enter year three of the pandemic, what’s ahead for higher education in Texas?

Join us at noon Central time Friday, Feb. 25, for a virtual event discussing COVID-19 on campus. Kate McGee, higher education reporter for The Texas Tribune, will host a conversation with Cynthia Teniente-Matson, president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio; Alisa White, president of Sam Houston State University; and Gregory Williams, president of Odessa College.

The Texas Tribune’s “COVID, Year 3” virtual event series features in-depth conversations with prominent officials and newsmakers moderated by expert journalists from The Texas Tribune. Each event in the series is dedicated to one aspect of life in Texas impacted greatly by the pandemic — public health, the economy and higher education. Watch parts one and two of this series.

Before you join us, catch up on the latest higher education stories from the Tribune newsroom.

About our Speakers

Teniente-Matson has been president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio since 2014. As president, she has overseen the university’s growth into a four-year college. Teniente-Matson is also treasurer for the board of directors for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and treasurer for Higher Education Resource Services.

White has been president of Sam Houston State University since 2020. Previously, she was president of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. White also served as senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at Tyler and provost at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.

Williams has been president of Odessa College since 2007. Previously, he was chair of the Texas Association of Community Colleges and a member of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s Formula Funding Committee. Williams also served on the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors and executive board.

McGee covers higher education for The Texas Tribune after nearly a decade as a reporter at public radio stations across the country. She most recently covered higher education at WBEZ in Chicago, but she started on the education beat in 2013 at KUT in Austin. McGee has also worked at NPR affiliates in Washington, D.C.; New York City; and Reno, Nevada.

The conversation will also be available to view on demand after the event at texastribune.org/events.

