Texas man in custody after wife’s body found inside cardboard box, police say

HOUSTON – A man was detained after his wife’s body was found in a U-Haul box outside a Houston apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, according to media reports.

Authorities made the discovery after a maintenance man found the box in the parking lot of the complex located on Bissonnet Street, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.

He reported that the box had a bad odor.

Houston firefighters arrived and found a woman’s body inside the box.

“In the surveillance video, you’re able to see a person carrying a U-Haul box on a dolly, and they bring over to here, and they drop it and kind of walk away from the scene,” HPD Detective Matthew Hughey told KPRC.

Police told KPRC that they detained the woman’s husband, identified as Miguel Angel Moreno, 60, to see if he was the person in the video.

ABC 13 reported that he was located at the apartment complex.

The woman has not been identified by Houston police.