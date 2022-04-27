Texas is estimated to have 150,000 abandoned, deteriorating water wells

Top Left: Large diameter/hand dug abandoned well, Top Right: Abandoned well open hole, Bottom Left: Abandoned well covered with plywood, Bottom Right: Abandoned well with casing and pump.

Abandoned and deteriorating water wells across Texas are causing major concerns about safety and groundwater pollution.

There are an estimated 150,000 abandoned and deteriorating water wells in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

Water wells are considered “abandoned” when they are not in use and “deteriorating” when they are causing, or likely to cause water pollution.

Many of these wells are uncapped, which also poses a significant physical danger to humans and animals who can become stuck.

Some abandoned wells have concrete or brick casing extending above ground and others may have a casing that cuts off at ground level, making them nearly invisible.

One of the more infamous cases of a dangerous abandoned well took place in October 1987 when 18-month-old Jessica McClure was trapped in an abandoned water well in Midland.

The toddler was trapped for 58 hours after falling through an 8-inch wide opening and dropping 22-feet, according to History.com.

McClure survived the ordeal and was hospitalized for over a month after her rescue.

What can you do?

Anyone who is aware of abandoned or deteriorated wells is asked to report them to the TDLR.

When filing a report, an address or GPS coordinates are required for officials to determine the location of the well. Photos and video of the well are also beneficial.

“Landowners who are not sure if there are abandoned water wells on their property should look for plastic, steel, brick or concrete casing (pipe) that may extend above ground, or for a hole in the ground with no apparent bottom,” according to a press release from TDLR.

All abandoned and deteriorating wells are required to be plugged or brought into compliance within 180 days of a landowner being made aware a well is on their property.

Wells can be plugged by landowners themselves or a well driller or pump installer licensed by TDLR can be hired to plug the well, or bring it into compliance.

TDLR resource guide for water wells