Man arrested for killing Texas attorney by setting him on fire in 2016, police say

Steven Aubrey, 61, has been charged with capital murder, Dallas police say.

A man accused of killing a Texas attorney by dousing him in gasoline and setting him on fire has been arrested in Florida.

Steven Aubrey, 61, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Ira Tobolowsky, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday.

According to police, Tobolowsky was at his home and about to leave for work when Aubrey assaulted him on May 13, 2016.

Aubrey then poured gas on him and set him on fire, police said. Tobolowsky died of thermal burns, smoke inhalation and blunt force trauma.

While Aubrey was questioned as a person of interest, he was never arrested.

The two men knew each other because Tobolowsky represented Aubrey’s mother in litigation against him, police said. In that case, Aubrey filed a lawsuit because his mother had written him out of her will, according to the Washington Post.

The relationship between them became hostile, and Aubrey reportedly called Tobolowsky, who was Jewish, an “ISIS butcher” and accused him of crimes like tampering with evidence and bribery, the Post reported.

In return, Tobolowsky filed a defamation lawsuit against Aubrey and his partner in 2015.

Tobolowsky’s relatives told CBS DFW that they accused Aubrey and his partner of the crime from the start. His partner has not been arrested.

“Ultimately the information and evidence gathered during the years-long investigation have resulted in making the arrest,” police said in the release.

Aubrey was taken into custody in Oakland Park, Florida, and will be extradited back to Texas.

