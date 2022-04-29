Woman fatally shoots man who broke into Southeast Side home with kids inside, police say

A woman fatally shot a man who broke into her home on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place, not far from Kellis Avenue and South Side Lions Park, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman fatally shot a man who broke into her Southeast Side home on Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place, not far from Kellis Avenue and South Side Lions Park.

Police said a woman in her 30s was in her house with her three children when she heard a man break into her home. The man entered via the laundry room in the back of the house, police said.

The woman grabbed a gun and shot the intruder in the chest, police said.

The man died on the way to the hospital. His name and age have not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

