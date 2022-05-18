Teen dies after cliff jumping at Texas lake, officials say

Lake Georgetown, as seen from the Good Water Trail, on the southern side of the lake, between milepost 3 and milepost 4.

GEORGETOWN, Texas – A 16-year-old died Monday after cliff jumping at Lake Georgetown over the weekend.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that the teen jumped off cliffs at Lake Georgetown on Saturday afternoon.

Georgetown Fire Department Chief John Sullivan said the teen was rescued around 4 p.m. after people on boats who witnessed the accident called 911.

“We did aggressive life-saving procedures and he was transported to the hospital,” Sullivan told the newspaper.

KXAN reported that the teen did not surface after jumping off the cliff. He was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. Monday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates the parks on Lake Georgetown and according to their rules and regulations, diving and cliff jumping are prohibited.

Ad

Officials have not released the name of the teen but the newspaper did identify him as a high school student in Round Rock School District.

More news headlines: