Teen dies after cliff jumping at Texas lake, officials say

16-year-old did not resurface after jumping off cliff at Lake Georgetown

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Lake Georgetown, as seen from the Good Water Trail, on the southern side of the lake, between milepost 3 and milepost 4. (Kharker, Wikimedia Commons)

GEORGETOWN, Texas – A 16-year-old died Monday after cliff jumping at Lake Georgetown over the weekend.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that the teen jumped off cliffs at Lake Georgetown on Saturday afternoon.

Georgetown Fire Department Chief John Sullivan said the teen was rescued around 4 p.m. after people on boats who witnessed the accident called 911.

“We did aggressive life-saving procedures and he was transported to the hospital,” Sullivan told the newspaper.

KXAN reported that the teen did not surface after jumping off the cliff. He was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. Monday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates the parks on Lake Georgetown and according to their rules and regulations, diving and cliff jumping are prohibited.

Officials have not released the name of the teen but the newspaper did identify him as a high school student in Round Rock School District.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

