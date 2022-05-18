Man arrested months after South Side park shooting that left teen paralyzed, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old suspect was apprehended months after a shooting at a South Side park that left two teenagers hospitalized and one of them paralyzed.

Roman Aaron Belle was arrested Tuesday on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Dec. 28 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

His arrest warrant affidavit states that he was the front passenger in a car that arrived before 2 a.m. at Kingsborough Park, located in the 300 block of Felps, near Moursund and East Gillette Boulevard.

They may have been meeting for a drug deal involving marijuana, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, who wasn’t named in the affidavit, told police that when they arrived, Belle unexpectedly jumped out of the car.

Belle then shot a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, the driver told police, according to the affidavit.

Ad

The 18-year-old was struck in the back and was immediately paralyzed from the waist down, the affidavit states. The 16-year-old was struck in the back of the head but was able to run away.

Both teens were eventually taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by ambulance.

Police searched for the suspect but did not locate him.

The affidavit states that police executed a search warrant for Belle’s cell phone and GPS coordinates placed him at the scene of the crime.

His bond has been set at $200,000, records show.

Read also: