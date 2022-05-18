Man in critical condition after being shot during carjacking on NW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side overnight.

Officers were called around midnight to the Vintage at Oak Hill Apartments in the 1540 block of Babcock Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was picking someone up at the apartment complex when he was shot once in the chest. The suspect then fled in the victim’s car, police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s or 30s, was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

SAPD said they later found a car matching its description at another apartment complex not far away on Callaghan Road. They did not say however, if anyone is in custody.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.