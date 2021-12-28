2 teenagers hospitalized after shooting at South Side park, police say

Two teenagers were taken to the hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, after a shooting at Kingsborough Park, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers were taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting at a park on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the shooting happened at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Kingsborough Park, located in the 300 block of Felps, near Moursund and East Gillette Boulevard.

Two men between the ages of 16 and 19 years old were at the park when one was shot in the back of the head and the other was shot in the back, police said.

At this time it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police said the shooter or shooters fled in a black Kia Soul.

Both shooting victims were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. The teenager who was shot in the head was taken in critical condition, and the other teenager was in stable condition.

SAPD said the incident is under investigation.

