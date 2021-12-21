66º

Medina County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man, three children

Deputies say Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants, has his three children with him

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a wanted man and his three children.

Deputies say Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is believed to be traveling on foot with his three children in the Rio Medina or Castroville area.

His three children, Jonathan Wright, 11; Lucas Wright, 9; and Ariana Wright, 8, were last seen Monday with their dad near Settlers Pass, deputies said.

Authorities said the children are believed to be with Wright and were without shelter Monday night. They have also been known to camp in the woods.

Deputies say if you see Wright, you should not approach him. Authorities ask that you call 911 if you see him or his children. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Medina County Dispatch Office at 830-741-6153.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

