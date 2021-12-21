SAPD: Video shows murder suspect, victim arguing before fatal shooting

Michael Anthony Hinojosa, 33, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Reno Flores, 27, Bexar County Jail records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting a young San Antonio rapper during an argument on the West Side last month has been arrested, according to court documents.

Michael Anthony Hinojosa, 33, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Reno Flores, 27, Bexar County Jail records show.

San Antonio police said Hinojosa and Flores were arguing on Nov. 7 outside a home in the 300 block of Jesse Avenue when Hinojosa shot him multiple times.

Responding officers found Flores lying in the street, where he was pronounced dead.

Hinojosa’s brother was also at the scene and both men fled after the shooting, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses initially said they spotted someone running through yards and hopping fences. Officers searched the area on foot and by helicopter, but they did not find a gunman.

The affidavit states that the brother left by unknown means and Michael Hinojosa drove off in an SUV.

Surveillance footage showed all three men in front of the home before the shooting and witnesses walking past them twice.

One of the witnesses was interviewed by police and confirmed they saw the men arguing about 10 minutes before the shooting.

They were able to identify the suspect, police said.

Records show Hinojosa was arrested Monday and also faces unrelated charges including family assault, failure to stop and give information, and burglary.

Flores’ family recently told KSAT that he was an aspiring rapper and father of two boys.

“I won’t leave this Earth until I get justice for my son,” his mother said. “He is no longer here, but I am alive. I am his mother. I am alive and I won’t go away.”

