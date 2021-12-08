‘You will know who I am’: Mother of popular San Antonio rapper killed breaks silence

San Antonio – The mother of a well-known San Antonio rapper said she won’t stop until she gets justice for her son who was murdered on the westside a month ago.

Daniel Flores, 27, was known as Yonzo Da Yungn.

“AKA, Yonz,” Ybarra smiled. “I said, ‘Did you get that because you yawn so much?’ And he was like ‘Mom!’ He made a difference. He came to this earth to make a mark and he did just that. He touched a lot of people with his music.”

She said Flores grew up wanting to be a rapper.

“He had composition books filled with all of his lyrics,” she laughed. “It was all over the house. It was his goal and he reached his dream. That is what he was happy doing and he did it. I am very proud of him. He touched everyone in this city.”

Ybarra said even though Flores was loved and known locally, he was also loved and known across the nation.

“He would rap about his testimony,” she said. “His life growing up and what he was doing. What he wanted to do. He rapped about his family and friends. He always made them a part of it.”

She said most importantly, her son loved being a father.

“He was a great daddy,” she said. “When I see his two sons, I see Daniel. He was on top of the world because of them. He loved them and would do anything for them.”

Even though he was known for his music, Ybarra said to her, he was known for who he was outside of the studio.

“He was a sweet, soft-hearted little boy,” she said. “He would always go out of his way to help anyone he saw that needed it. Whether it was women running from dogs or carrying groceries. He would always step in. He had the ability to make you feel very loved from his big tight hugs.”

Sadly, Ybarra will never feel that hug again.

Nov. 7, San Antonio police filled the street of Jesse Avenue where Flores’s lifeless body was.

They believe his death was caused by homicide.

Ybarra immediately prayed after she got the call when she got out of church.

“For God to carry me,” she said. “Because I knew I had to be there because I have a family, I have to be strong for. Even though I want to break down, but I can’t. It is beyond what anybody can describe but I find strength in the lord. And in the heavenly father. He has carried me and will continue to carry me.”

Despite having so many unanswered questions, Ybarra knows one thing for sure.

“I won’t leave this Earth until I get justice for my son,” she said. “He is no longer here, but I am alive. I am his mother. I am alive and I won’t go away.”

San Antonio police have not released any suspect information or a motive behind the shooting, but if you have any information, you are urged to call their homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

“I hope this situation never happens to another mother,” she said. “It is indescribable. I want him [the suspect at large] to know who I am. I am not going to back down. I will be here to get justice and he will know who I am. My son lives through me. He is with me right now. We are not going to back down. We are not going anywhere. We are going to be right here.”