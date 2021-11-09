San Antonio police identify man found shot dead on West Side street

San Antonio police have identified a man who was found dead in the middle of a West Side neighborhood Sunday evening.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police have identified a man who was found dead in the middle of a West Side neighborhood Sunday evening.

Daniel Flores, 27, is the man who they found lying in the street in the 300 block of Jesse Avenue, police said.

Neighbors called officers to the area around 6 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area.

“I was at the house the next block over and I heard some shooting down here. I thought it was that way,” said William Hall, who lives in the neighborhood.

Within minutes, Hall said he saw officers flooding into the area and putting up crime scene tape.

Only later did he learn the reason -- that a man had been murdered.

A preliminary police report said although several neighbors heard the gunfire, no one seemed to know what led up to the shooting.

The report said early on, officers were given information about a possible location for the shooter.

However, after police searched, they realized that person had gotten away.

By Monday morning, someone had left a candle with the words, “RIP Yonz,” at the curb where Flores’ body was found.

Hall noticed it right away as he returned to the area to do some work on a nearby home.

“This morning, I come to paint this gate and I find out there’s blood right there,” he said.

Hall said the image of what happened haunts him, and he wonders who would’ve killed Flores.

Although Hall said he did not know Flores, he believes he is someone he’s seen around the neighborhood.

