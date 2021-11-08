60º

Man dead, suspect on the run following West Side shooting, police say

Witnesses said they spotted the man running through yards and hopping fences.

Tags: SAPD, Police, Shooting, West Side
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is on the run after a shooting on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Sunday night in the 300 block of Jesse Avenue.

Police said a man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. They said a stolen firearm was also found lying beside him.

The man accused of shooting him is still on the run on foot, and police said they are using their helicopter to aid in the search. Witnesses said they spotted the man running through yards and hopping fences.

Homicide detectives and the medical examiner are working to help identify the deceased man and are assisting in the investigation.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

