Man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street to break up fight, deputies say

The driver in the vehicle that struck the man has not been charged

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY – A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while running across the street from a gas station to break up a fight in west Bexar County, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m., Saturday, on Potranco Road and American Lotus.

Deputies said they believe two drivers crashed into each other at another location, but were following one another until they reached Potranco. That’s when they got into a fight.

A man at a nearby Quik Trip gas station saw the fight and ran across the street to try and break it up, according to officials. But, he got struck by another vehicle that was heading westbound.

The man was taken to University Hospital for severe injuries but later died, according to the BCSO.

The driver in the vehicle that struck the man did stop and is cooperating with the investigation. Deputies said no charges have been filed and the investigation continues.

