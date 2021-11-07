2 detained after man found fatally stabbed in yard on South Side, police say

Two people were detained overnight in connection with a man’s stabbing death on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were detained overnight in connection with a man’s stabbing death on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:04 a.m., Sunday, on W. Mitchell and King Roger Streets.

Police said they found a man, in his 30s, fatally stabbed in a yard near the intersection.

A blood trail led officers to the driveway of a nearby house, according to SAPD, and eventually, police were able to speak with the residents. One of them was detained.

Officers were also near the back of the home when they spotted another person walking down the street. That person was also detained, according to SAPD.

Charges are still pending and the investigation continues.

More on KSAT: