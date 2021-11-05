Driver killed after crashing into trailer on Interstate 35 on Northeast Side

San Antonio police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side Friday morning.

Officers said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on the northbound I-35 lanes between Eisenhauer Road and Walzem Road.

A man driving a sedan crashed into the back of a cage trailer, police said.

Paramedics arrived and performed life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s age and name have not been released. At this time it is unclear if anyone else was injured.

A portion of I-35 northbound between Eisenhauer and Walzem roads is closed at this time.

Additional details about the crash have not been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

