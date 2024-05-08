Residents have final chance to provide feedback to San Antonio Charter Review Commission on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Residents have one more chance to provide feedback to the City of San Antonio Charter Review Commission as it prepares to make its final recommendation to the City Council.

The Commission will host an opportunity for in-person public comment at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Central Library located at 600 Soledad St.

Residents can go online to sign up to speak at the session or leave a comment. Public comment registration closes online at noon on Thursday and 15 minutes before the session in person. Residents can also call 311 (210-207-6000) to leave comments by phone.

Thursday’s meeting will include public input only on the items the Commission was charged with reviewing. They include:

Ethics Officer and Other Ethics Revisions

Whether the City should be able to appoint an independent ethics auditor with a legal background

Whether the Ethics Review Board should be autonomous with independent oversight and power to compel testimony, and whether any additional recommendations would strengthen the effectiveness, authority, and/or jurisdiction of the board

City Council Member Compensation and Term Length

Whether Mayoral or Mayoral and Council terms should be extended to four years with a limit of two terms, and whether such terms should be staggered

Whether City Council members should be compensated on indexed terms that more accurately reflect the city’s cost of living and lower barriers to participation in City government

City Manager Tenure and Compensation

Whether the City Council should have the authority and discretion to hire, manage, and determine the length of service of the City Manager

Whether the City Council should determine the compensation of the City Manager so that market and competitive indicators are taken into account

Council Districts and Redistricting

Whether an increase in single-member Council districts would appropriately enhance representation for San Antonio residents

Whether the decennial Council redistricting process should be conducted by an independent, autonomous citizens committee and how such a committee’s membership shall be appointed

Language Modernization

Whether the Charter shall be generally amended to update its language to more accurately reflect current processes, acknowledgments, and roles

Special Meetings (City Charter, Article II, Section 11)

Evaluate language that provides for special meetings of the City Council, and how those meetings should differ in purpose, use, and timing from the current policymaking process (Council Consideration Requests)

Every two years, the City Charter can be amended to add new procedures, protocols and policies. The Commission consists of community members with expertise in the areas of municipal law, finance, education, public policy, and community engagement. They are tasked with researching and gathering public input to propose to City Council changes they believe would improve the Charter. The City Council then votes to decide if these amendments make it to the ballot for San Antonio voters.