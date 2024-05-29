95º
Local News

Comal ISD will provide meals to children 18 and under this summer

The district says children will have to be present but do not have to provide paperwork or ID to receive meals

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal Independent School District said it will offer free meals to children and teenagers this summer.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be offered every Monday through Thursday beginning June 3 at Comal Creek Elementary School and Danville Middle School, the district said Wednesday.

Both schools will provide breakfast between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided between 11 a.m. and noon.

The elementary school, located at 233 Hubertus Road, will offer both meals between June 3 and July 3. Danville Middle School, located at 370 Hubertus Road, will provide meals between June 3 and June 20.

District officials said children must be present to receive meals but do not have to provide paperwork or identification when they arrive.

For a list of Comal ISD’s food menus, click here.

If you would like to find a summer meal site near you, click here or text FOOD to 304-304.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

