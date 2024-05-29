Comal ISD will provide meals to children 18 and under this summer

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal Independent School District said it will offer free meals to children and teenagers this summer.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be offered every Monday through Thursday beginning June 3 at Comal Creek Elementary School and Danville Middle School, the district said Wednesday.

Both schools will provide breakfast between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided between 11 a.m. and noon.

The elementary school, located at 233 Hubertus Road, will offer both meals between June 3 and July 3. Danville Middle School, located at 370 Hubertus Road, will provide meals between June 3 and June 20.

District officials said children must be present to receive meals but do not have to provide paperwork or identification when they arrive.

For a list of Comal ISD’s food menus, click here.

If you would like to find a summer meal site near you, click here or text FOOD to 304-304.

