NEISD to again offer free summer meal program

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District is continuing its Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to children 18 and younger.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, district officials said.
Enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old can also receive food, beginning June 10, 2024.
All locations will be closed on July 4.
To find a serving site near you, visit www.summerfood.org, call 211, or text FOOD to 304-304.
For more information about Summer Meals available at North East ISD schools, visit www.neisd.net or call 210-356-9100.
Meals sponsored by NEISD School Nutrition are available at the following sites and must be eaten on-site:
North East ISD Summer Food Service Sites 2024
|Location
|Dates
|Breakfast
|Lunch
|MacArthur High School
|July 8 – July 18 (M - F)
|7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
|12 – 1 p.m.
|Madison High School
|June 10 – July 19 (M - TH) Closed July 4 Open Friday, July 19
|9 – 10:30 a.m.
|11 a.m. –1 p.m.
|Driscoll Middle School
|June 10 – July 26 (M – F); Closed June 19 Closed July 4
|7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Garner Middle School
|June 10 – July 26 (M – F) Closed June 19 Closed July 4
|7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Jackson Middle School
|June 10 – July 3 (M – TH)
|8 – 9 a.m.
|11 a.m. - to 1 p.m.
|White Middle School
|June 10 – July 26 (M – F) Closed June 19 Closed July 4
|7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Wood Middle School
|June 10 – July 3 (M - TH)
|8 – 9 a.m.
|11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
|Clear Spring Elementary
|June 10 – July 3 (M - TH)
|7 – 8 a.m.
|10 a.m. - to 12 p.m.
|Coker Elementary
|June 10 – July 3 (M - F)
|7 – 8 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Colonial Hills Elementary
|June 10 – July 3 (M - F)
|7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Harmony Hills Elementary
|June 10 – July 26 (M – F) Closed June 19 Closed July 4
|7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Longs Creek Elementary
|June 10 – June 14 (M - F)
|Not Available
|11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Montgomery Elementary
|June 10 – July 26 (M – F) Closed June 19 Closed July 4
|7– 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Oak Meadow Elementary
|June 10 – July 26 (M - F) Closed July 4 & 5
|7– 8 a.m
|10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Redland Oaks Elementary
|June 10 – July 3 (M - TH)
|7– 8 a.m
|10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Regency Place Elementary
|June 10 – July 3 (M - F) July 8 – July 18 (M - TH)
|7– 8 a.m
|10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Ridgeview Elementary
|June 10 – July 3 (M - F)
|7– 8 a.m
|10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Royal Ridge Elementary
|June 10 – July 3 (M - TH)
|7:30 – 8:30 a.m
|10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Thousand Oaks Elementary
|June 10 – July 26 (M - F) Closed July 4 & 5
|7 – 8 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Walzem Elementary
|June 10 – July 3 (M - F)
|7 – 8 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Windcrest Elementary
|June 10 – July 3 (M - F)
|7 – 8 a.m.
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Brook Hollow Branch Library
|July 8 – July 26 (M - F)
|Not Available
|12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Westfall Branch Library
|June 10 – July 26 (M - F) Closed June 19 Closed July 4
|Not Available
|12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Hardberger Blanco Park
|June 10 – July 26 (M - F) Closed July 4
|8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
|Not Available
|Walker Ranch Park
|June 10 – July 26 (M - F) Closed July 4
|8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
|Not Available