NEISD to again offer free summer meal program

Breakfast and lunch will be served at several locations

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District is continuing its Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to children 18 and younger.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, district officials said.

Enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old can also receive food, beginning June 10, 2024.

All locations will be closed on July 4.

To find a serving site near you, visit www.summerfood.org, call 211, or text FOOD to 304-304.

For more information about Summer Meals available at North East ISD schools, visit www.neisd.net or call 210-356-9100.

Meals sponsored by NEISD School Nutrition are available at the following sites and must be eaten on-site:

North East ISD Summer Food Service Sites 2024

LocationDatesBreakfastLunch
MacArthur High SchoolJuly 8 – July 18 (M - F)7:30 – 8:30 a.m.12 – 1 p.m.
Madison High SchoolJune 10 – July 19 (M - TH) Closed July 4 Open Friday, July 199 – 10:30 a.m.11 a.m. –1 p.m.
Driscoll Middle SchoolJune 10 – July 26 (M – F); Closed June 19 Closed July 47:30 – 8:30 a.m.11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Garner Middle SchoolJune 10 – July 26 (M – F) Closed June 19 Closed July 47:30 – 8:30 a.m.11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Jackson Middle SchoolJune 10 – July 3 (M – TH)8 – 9 a.m.11 a.m. - to 1 p.m.
White Middle SchoolJune 10 – July 26 (M – F) Closed June 19 Closed July 47:30 – 8:30 a.m.11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wood Middle SchoolJune 10 – July 3 (M - TH)8 – 9 a.m.11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Clear Spring ElementaryJune 10 – July 3 (M - TH)7 – 8 a.m.10 a.m. - to 12 p.m.
Coker ElementaryJune 10 – July 3 (M - F)7 – 8 a.m.10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Colonial Hills ElementaryJune 10 – July 3 (M - F)7:30 – 8:30 a.m.11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Harmony Hills ElementaryJune 10 – July 26 (M – F) Closed June 19 Closed July 47:30 – 8:30 a.m.11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Longs Creek ElementaryJune 10 – June 14 (M - F)Not Available11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Montgomery ElementaryJune 10 – July 26 (M – F) Closed June 19 Closed July 47– 8:30 a.m.11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Oak Meadow ElementaryJune 10 – July 26 (M - F) Closed July 4 & 57– 8 a.m10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Redland Oaks ElementaryJune 10 – July 3 (M - TH)7– 8 a.m10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Regency Place ElementaryJune 10 – July 3 (M - F) July 8 – July 18 (M - TH)7– 8 a.m10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Ridgeview ElementaryJune 10 – July 3 (M - F)7– 8 a.m10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Royal Ridge ElementaryJune 10 – July 3 (M - TH)7:30 – 8:30 a.m10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Thousand Oaks ElementaryJune 10 – July 26 (M - F) Closed July 4 & 57 – 8 a.m.10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Walzem ElementaryJune 10 – July 3 (M - F)7 – 8 a.m.10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Windcrest ElementaryJune 10 – July 3 (M - F)7 – 8 a.m.10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Brook Hollow Branch LibraryJuly 8 – July 26 (M - F)Not Available12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Westfall Branch LibraryJune 10 – July 26 (M - F) Closed June 19 Closed July 4Not Available12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Hardberger Blanco ParkJune 10 – July 26 (M - F) Closed July 48:30 – 9:30 a.m.Not Available
Walker Ranch ParkJune 10 – July 26 (M - F) Closed July 48:30 – 9:30 a.m.Not Available

