NEISD to again offer free summer meal program

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District is continuing its Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to children 18 and younger.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, district officials said.

Enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old can also receive food, beginning June 10, 2024.

All locations will be closed on July 4.

To find a serving site near you, visit www.summerfood.org, call 211, or text FOOD to 304-304.

For more information about Summer Meals available at North East ISD schools, visit www.neisd.net or call 210-356-9100.

Meals sponsored by NEISD School Nutrition are available at the following sites and must be eaten on-site:

North East ISD Summer Food Service Sites 2024