SAISD to offer free meals this summer to children under 18

The program goes from June 3 through Aug. 2, depending on the location

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District is offering free meals this summer to children under 18 years old, according to a press release.

The initiative is part of the Texas Department of Agriculture’s “Seamless Summer Nutrition Program.”

The release said the summer program goes from June 3 through Aug. 2, depending on which school.

Breakfast is served as early as 7:30 a.m., depending on the school. According to SAISD, lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The program is also eligible for students under 21 who identify as disabled through a special education program, the release said.

