Edgewood ISD offering free meals to students this summer

SAN ANTONIO – The Edgewood Independent School District is offering free meals this summer to students under 18 years old, according to a press release.
The release said meals are available Monday through Friday at 13 EISD campuses.
“Edgewood ISD is committed to the success of our students in every way possible. By providing free breakfast and lunch this summer, EISD can help students get the nutrition they need and help alleviate some of the financial strain rising food prices have put on our families,” Edgewood ISD Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Hernandez said.
Here are the following campuses offering free summer meals:
|School Locations
|Date
|Breakfast Time
|Lunch Time
|John F. Kennedy High School
|June 3 to June 28
|7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
|12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
|Memorial High School
|June 3 to June 28
|7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
|12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
|Fine Arts Academy
|June 3 to June 28
|7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
|12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
|Brentwood STEAM
|June 5 to June 28
|7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
|12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
|Roy Cisneros Elementary and Leadership School for Boys
|June 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 18
|7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
|10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School
|June 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 15
|7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
|11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Loma Park Elementary School
|June 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 15
|7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
|10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Roosevelt Elementary School
|June 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 15
|7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
|10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Stafford Elementary School
|June 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 15
|7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
|10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Henry B. Gonzales Elementary School
|June 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 15
|7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
|11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Gardendale Early Learning Program
|May 28 to June 28 & July 8-9
|7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
|11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Las Palmas Leadership School for Girls
|June 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 18
|7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
|10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Girl Scouts West Side Service Center
|June 10 to Aug. 2
|7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
|10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Rodriguez Park
|July 8 to July 19
|8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.