Edgewood ISD offering free meals to students this summer

Meals are available Monday through Friday at 13 EISD campuses.

SAN ANTONIO – The Edgewood Independent School District is offering free meals this summer to students under 18 years old, according to a press release.

The release said meals are available Monday through Friday at 13 EISD campuses.

Recommended Videos

“Edgewood ISD is committed to the success of our students in every way possible. By providing free breakfast and lunch this summer, EISD can help students get the nutrition they need and help alleviate some of the financial strain rising food prices have put on our families,” Edgewood ISD Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Hernandez said.

Here are the following campuses offering free summer meals: