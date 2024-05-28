93º
Edgewood ISD offering free meals to students this summer

Each campus is providing breakfast, lunch

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Edgewood ISD, Food, Education, Summer
Meals are available Monday through Friday at 13 EISD campuses.

SAN ANTONIO – The Edgewood Independent School District is offering free meals this summer to students under 18 years old, according to a press release.

The release said meals are available Monday through Friday at 13 EISD campuses.

“Edgewood ISD is committed to the success of our students in every way possible. By providing free breakfast and lunch this summer, EISD can help students get the nutrition they need and help alleviate some of the financial strain rising food prices have put on our families,” Edgewood ISD Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Hernandez said.

Here are the following campuses offering free summer meals:

School LocationsDateBreakfast TimeLunch Time
John F. Kennedy High SchoolJune 3 to June 287:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Memorial High SchoolJune 3 to June 287:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Fine Arts AcademyJune 3 to June 287:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Brentwood STEAMJune 5 to June 287:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Roy Cisneros Elementary and Leadership School for BoysJune 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 187:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary SchoolJune 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 157:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Loma Park Elementary SchoolJune 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 157:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Roosevelt Elementary SchoolJune 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 157:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Stafford Elementary SchoolJune 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 157:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Henry B. Gonzales Elementary SchoolJune 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 157:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Gardendale Early Learning ProgramMay 28 to June 28 & July 8-97:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Las Palmas Leadership School for GirlsJune 3 to June 28 & July 8 to July 187:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Girl Scouts West Side Service CenterJune 10 to Aug. 27:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Rodriguez ParkJuly 8 to July 198 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

