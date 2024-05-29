San Antonio College Law Enforcement Academy accepting new applicants through June 28

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio College Law Enforcement Academy is taking applicants through nearly the end of June to apply for its full-time classes for the law enforcement program.

The enrollment period is open through June 28 for classes beginning on July 8.

Recommended Videos

The classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the First Responders Academy located at 15775 I-35 South in Atascosa.

This is the first time the program has offered full-time classes, an effort to address the state’s shortage of qualified law enforcement officers.

Students who sign up for the program starting in July will graduate in December with a Level 1 Certificate in Law Enforcement.

Graduates will also be ready to take the Basic Peace Officer Licensing Program and begin working as a Texas peace officer once they pass their exam.

People interested in applying for the program must meet the following criteria:

Students should be 20 and a half years old

Have a high school diploma or GED

Pass fingerprint, background, medical and psychological exams

The First Responders Academy is a new state-of-the-art facility with classrooms, a two-story tactical room used for simulations, a firing range and a driving range.

Cadets will be issued guns, ammunition, handcuffs and batons, SAC said.

If you don’t make it to this session, classes will be held twice a year in January and July. For more information, email the Law Enforcement Academy at sac-lea@alamo.edu or visit alamo.edu/sac/law-enforcement.