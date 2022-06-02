Texas man dead after shooting wife, killing mother-in-law and fleeing with 3-month-old son, authorities say

AMBER Alert discontinued after man wanted for shooting wife, killing her grandmother before fleeing with 3-month-old son, MCTX says

A Texas man who shot his wife and killed his mother-in-law before fleeing with his 3-month-old son has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Obinna Igbokwe, 41, shot himself in the North Texas city of Corsicana as authorities pursued him overnight, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The search for Igbokwe began after he shot his wife and fatally shot her mother at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Spring, near Houston.

They were both shot in the head, police said. His wife, Tangela, was hospitalized in critical condition. Her mother, Linda Larkins, died at the scene.

The couple’s 14-year-old son may have witnessed the shooting and ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Obinna Igbokwe then drove off with their infant son in a 2008 white Honda Accord, which triggered an AMBER Alert, authorities said.

MCSO said at some point late Wednesday, Obinna Igbokwe drove to North Texas and dropped the infant off at a Corsicana hotel.

He told hotel staff that he would return, but when he did not return, staff contacted the police.

The Corsicana police contacted MCSO at around midnight and said the child was safe.

Police learned that he left in the white car, and at 1 a.m., officers found a vehicle that matched the description.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, and after a short pursuit, the Honda stopped in a parking lot.

Police said they heard a single gunshot coming from the vehicle. Obinna Igbokwe was taken to the hospital, where he died at around 5:20 a.m.

“Mansa Igbokwe is safe and unharmed and has been reunited with his family,” according to MCSO. “Our hearts are with the family affected by this tragic and horrific crime and we are working with the victims to ensure they receive support and assistance.”

The investigation was ongoing Thursday.

