Texas man shot, killed at home where son was murdered days ago, police say

Father shot and killed at home where son was murdered

A father and son were killed at the same home just days apart this week, according to Houston police.

Police said the first shooting happened on Monday night during a home invasion in the 8200 block of Swiss Lane, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

In that incident, a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

KHOU reported that the assailants also stole a Jaguar F-Pace and a dark blue Mitsubishi Outlander from the home.

On Wednesday evening, the victim’s parents went to the home to retrieve some items when a group of masked gunmen then opened fire on their car as they drove up, KPRC reported.

Ad

The father was hit and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The mother was not injured and remained at the scene.

Both father and son have not been identified by police.

“At this point, we don’t know if this is related,” Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department told KPRC. A motive was not released.

The gunmen in either case have not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).