TribCast: What should we make of a Republican special election win in South Texas?

Mayra Flores, newly elected to the 34th U.S. Congressional District seat vacated by Filemon Vela, was greeted by a woman at her watch party in San Benito on June 14, 2022.

The Texas Tribune Tribcast for June 17, 2022.

In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston about a busy week in Texas politics and Reveal reporter Cassandra Jaramillo about her investigation into the finances of conservative nonprofit True the Vote.

