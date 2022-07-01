TribCast: San Antonio tractor-trailer tragedy, the end of Roe v. Wade and the Jan. 6 hearings

Law enforcement officers work at the scene where people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio on June 27, 2022.

TribCast: July 1, 2022 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

For this week’s episode, Patrick speaks with Lomi about the investigation into the deaths of 53 migrants in connection with an abandoned truck in San Antonio. Eleanor Klibanoff talks about the continued fallout in Texas from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. And Abby discusses the latest Texas connections to the Jan. 6 insurrection that have come to light in congressional hearings.

Ad

Join us at The Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 22-24 in downtown Austin, and hear from 300+ speakers shaping the future of Texas including Joe Straus, Jen Psaki, Joaquin Castro, Mayra Flores and many others. See all speakers announced to date and buy tickets.