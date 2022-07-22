Starving turtles are washing ashore on Port Aransas beaches, Texas State Aquarium says

The Texas State Aquarium is caring for eight sick loggerhead sea turtles that were found stranded on Port Aransas beaches, and they’re among several others that were recently found dead or sick.

The Corpus Christi aquarium’s Wildlife Rescue Center admitted the turtles from July 11-21, after they were found suffering from weight loss and other health problems, according to a news release.

They were transferred to the aquarium from the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) at UT Marine Science Institute.

“The ARK has rescued about 60 live loggerheads since April. We were running out of space for long-term care, and the Texas State Aquarium has generously offered their assistance,” Alicia Walker, the program coordinator at ARK, said in the release.

They’ll remain at the aquarium’s Wildlife Rescue Center until they’re well enough to be released back into the wild.

The news release states that the turtles have been stabilized and are getting antibiotics to prevent any infections.

It’s unclear, though, what caused their weight loss.

“Several” other loggerhead turtles that have washed up dead also showed signs of starvation, the aquarium said.

Loggerhead sea turtles are found around the world, and nine of its population segments are either listed as endangered or threatened, according to NOAA.

They primarily nest along the coasts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, but can occasionally visit the Texas coast, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

