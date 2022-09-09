Hiker dies after medical emergency on trail in Palo Duro Canyon State Park, TPWD says

A man has died while hiking in Palo Duro Canyon State Park, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

TPWD said the man, 56, suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday night at the Capitol Peak Trail.

The man’s identity has not been released by authorities.

“As with any unattended death, an investigation is being conducted and autopsy results are pending,” TPWD said.

Texas State Park staff, Canyon Fire Department, and Randall County Fire Department responded to the call.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park is located in Canyon, a city southwest of Amarillo in the Panhandle.

